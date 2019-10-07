Redskins fire coach hours after being blown out by Pats

New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo (85) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jay Gruden was fired as head coach of the Washington Redskins on Monday after an 0-5 start to the sixth season of a tenure that featured only one playoff appearance.

Owner Daniel Snyder and team president Bruce Allen informed Gruden he was out early Monday morning, a day after a 33-7 loss to the New England Patriots. Allen was scheduled to make a rare appearance at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The Redskins have gone 35-49-1 overall under Gruden, whose brother, Jon, coaches the Oakland Raiders.

A person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press that offensive line coach Bill Callahan would replace Gruden on an interim basis. Callahan has been coach of the Raiders in the NFL and of Nebraska in college football.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Callahan’s new role wasn’t immediately announced.

In the statement announcing that Gruden would no longer be the head coach, the Redskins said: “Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond.”

After the home loss to New England, Gruden was asked if he knew where he stood with the Redskins.

“Nobody’s told me anything, and I don’t have a concern. I’ll just wait and see,” Gruden said. “(If) my key works on Monday, keep working.”

This season alone has seen star left tackle Trent Williams hold out, a shuffle at quarterback after Dwayne Haskins was taken No. 15 overall in the draft, a series of injuries up and down the roster — and, perhaps most upsetting to team leadership, increasingly large contingents of visiting fans attending games at Washington’s home stadium.

The Redskins rarely have even been competitive this season, ranking 30th out of 32 NFL clubs in both scoring, averaging 14.6 points, and defense, allowing 30.2 points per game.