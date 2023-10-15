LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brian Hoyer relieved an injured Jimmy Garoppolo to throw for 102 yards in the second half, Daniel Carlson made four field goals and the Las Vegas Raiders handed the reeling New England Patriots a 21-17 loss on Sunday.

Garoppolo played the entire first half before being ruled out with a back injury. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Raiders have won back-to-back games to move to .500 at 3-3 and ended a six-game streak going back to last season of not scoring at least 20 points. This was their Raiders’ 500th regular-season victory as a franchise, 10th best all time.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick remains at 299 career regular-season wins, losing to his former longtime offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 77 yards for the Raiders, rookie tight end Michael Mayer caught five passes for 75 yards and former Patriot Jakobi Meyers had five receptions for 61 yards.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was 24 of 33 for 200 yards with an interception. New England had just 259 total yards.

The Patriots (1-5) have lost three games in a row. They ended a 79-point scoring streak by their opponents and a 10-quarter drought without a touchdown.

Las Vegas took a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter when Garoppolo completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Meyers. The Raiders extended the lead to 13-3 at halftime.

New England reached the end zone about midway through the third quarter on 2-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott, who scored on a direct snap and cut Las Vegas’ lead to 13-10.

But Carlson made field goals from 30 and 24 yards to give the Raiders a two-possession lead in the fourth quarter at 19-10.

Las Vegas needed those points when Rhamondre Stevenson, who is from Las Vegas, scored on a 1-yard touchdown with 3:33 remaining in the game. The drive lasted 9:30, covering 75 yards on 17 plays.

The Raiders ended any doubts with Maxx Crosby and Bilal Nichols combined on a sack for a safety with 1:47 left.

HITTING MILESTONES

Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs reached 5,000 rushing yards with a 7-yard run in the second quarter. He is the fourth Raiders player to hit that number.

Carlson made his 150th field goal with a 37-yarder with 10 seconds left in the first half. Only five other NFL kickers have reached that mark in their first 84 games.

INJURIES

Patriots DE Keion White suffered a head injury in the first quarter. … New England DB Jonathan Jones (knee), TE Hunter Henry (ankle) and LB Josh Uche (foot) were hurt in the second half. … Raiders S Roderic Teamer injured his hamstring.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Return home to face their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Raiders: Play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the first of back-to-back road games.