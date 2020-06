FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached an agreement for a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old former Carolina Panthers quarterback will step into the mix to try help replace former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 record in the 2015 season, capped off by a trip to Super Bowl 50.