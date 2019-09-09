Police: Suspect wanted for threats against Gillette Stadium arrested in RI

1  of  2
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a man arrested in East Providence Sunday is the same man wanted for making threats against Gillette Stadium on the Patriots’ season-opener.

Police say the suspect, Tobias Gray, was arrested on a previous, unrelated domestic violence charge.

Gray is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence District Court Monday morning.

Right now, the nature of the threat against Gillette Stadium has not been released. Foxboro police have not released any information Monday morning.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.

