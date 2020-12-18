New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Playoffs on the line as Patriots head to Miami for rematch with Dolphins

Patriots: New England Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

MIAMI (WPRI) — The New England Patriots (6-7) are on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture, but a win on Sunday would do a lot to help their chances.

The 6-7 Patriots head south this weekend to take on the 8-5 Miami Dolphins, who are currently clinging to the third and final wildcard spot, which was added this year to expand the playoff field.

Between them sit the 8-5 Baltimore Ravens and 7-7 Las Vegas Raiders with three games left to play.

Watch: Yianni and Gresh break down Patriots/Dolphins »

The last time Patriots and Dolphins met was in Week 1, when the Patriots walked away with a 21-11 win behind two rushing touchdowns from QB Cam Newton.

New England welcomed back WR Julian Edelman to practice this week but it’s unclear at this time if he’ll suit up on Sunday. He’s been out with a knee injury since late October.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

But first — join us for the New England Nation Pre-Game Show at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence. Yianni, Morey, Rosie and Gresh will get you ready for kickoff by dissecting the matchup and showing you what the Patriots need to do to notch a win.

Then, stay with us for the Patriots Wrap at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 as we break it all down for you with highlights, interviews and analysis.

The Game’s on 12!

12 Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage on-air, online, and in the WPRI 12 app.

New England Nation: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

 

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/15/2020: Lt. Governor Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams