Playoffs on the line as Patriots head to Miami for rematch with Dolphins

MIAMI (WPRI) — The New England Patriots (6-7) are on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture, but a win on Sunday would do a lot to help their chances.

The 6-7 Patriots head south this weekend to take on the 8-5 Miami Dolphins, who are currently clinging to the third and final wildcard spot, which was added this year to expand the playoff field.

Between them sit the 8-5 Baltimore Ravens and 7-7 Las Vegas Raiders with three games left to play.

The last time Patriots and Dolphins met was in Week 1, when the Patriots walked away with a 21-11 win behind two rushing touchdowns from QB Cam Newton.

New England welcomed back WR Julian Edelman to practice this week but it’s unclear at this time if he’ll suit up on Sunday. He’s been out with a knee injury since late October.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

But first — join us for the New England Nation Pre-Game Show at 11:30 a.m. on FOX Providence. Yianni, Morey, Rosie and Gresh will get you ready for kickoff by dissecting the matchup and showing you what the Patriots need to do to notch a win.

Then, stay with us for the Patriots Wrap at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 as we break it all down for you with highlights, interviews and analysis.