Photos: Show us your Patriots pride!

The Patriots are back in the playoffs and fans across New England Nation are getting ready to root them on this weekend.

It will be a winner-take-all grudge match between two division rivals as the Patriots and Bills meet for the third time this year Saturday night in Buffalo.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

How will you and your family be showing your Patriots pride? Show us by sending pics and video to ReportIt@wpri.com, and be sure to come back and check out our fan gallery.

In the meantime, here are some submissions from past seasons:

Tim Chamberland gave James White a haircut then helped a fan show his pride.

Introducing Bill Bullichick! This is Newman the English Bulldog from Scituate, MA and he considers himself to be Belichick’s spirit animal. Submitted by Katy Fitzgerald

Patriots fans welcome here. (Submitted by Terry Kelly)

Christina Rose and her sisters watch all the games and always cheering on their boys.

Chloe and Dasher have been patiently waiting all day for the big game! Submitted by: Courtney Tarvis

Brady rocking his Tom Brady jersey and Bailey rocking her Jake Bailey jersey! Submitted by: Sherri Marie Gaudet

Bella loves the excitement of watching the Patriots. Submitted by: Mike Petit

Alexis,Claudia,and Aileen are rooting for the Pats. Submitted by: Alder Garcia

Kennedy Simone Pen is a future cheerleader for the Patriots. Submitted by grandma Pam Guidry

Christina Rose and her daughters at the Patriots send off rally last year. They love cheering on their team.

Oliver is always rooting for the Patriots! When not holding the ball for the kicker, he’s a wide retriever! Submitted by: Jill LePage

Diana Viveiros says she made her niece a super fan!

Ms. Kitty been watching the Patriots faithfully 11 years and counting. Submitted by: Sheila Erice

Submitted by: Meadow Dussault

Abby wearing her Christmas gift from her big brother Preston. Submitted by: Lu Ann Marquis

This superfan shows her pride everywhere she goes! (Submited by Donna Sanders)

Buddy and Abby don their Patriots gear every weekend! (Submitted by Andrea Smiley)

Stephen Jr. was born just in time to watch the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII – and he’s hoping for another one this year! (Submitted by Kendra Gray)

Carter’s a brand-new fan excited to cheer on the Patriots in the playoffs! (Submitted by Marcella Almeida)

Isabella shows the Patriots shirt she got for Christmas (Submitted by Kim Halliwell)

want your submission to be featured on TV. * Chub Chubs in his favorite patriots fleece jacket Is ready for the game. “Awww Yeah!” Submitted by: Lori Jenison

My name is Layla and my mom and dad are huge Patriots fans. My dad even ordered me a pink patriots collar. I wear my jersey for every game!! Submitted by; Kristin Shea

Brody, Gavin, and Henry love the Pats! Bryan Trudel said for the past two seasons his family all wears their jerseys for good luck every game! “We have a pretty good record,” he said.

Lisa Armstrong’s husband an son with their life size cut out of Tom Brady after a Super Bowl win. “Super fans because we support them no matter what. GO PATS 🏈🏈”

Mackenzie is five months old and LOVES to cheer on her favorite team, The Patriots! She has loved watching football with her dada ever since she was born. Go Pats! Submitted by: Ashley Bailey

Laycee ready for her first playoff game. Go Pats!!! Submitted by: Brenden Poore

12 Sports has you covered through game day, with live reports from Buffalo beginning on Thursday and not one, but two pregame specials from New England Nation to get you ready for kickoff!