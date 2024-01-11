FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After 24 years, nine conference championships and six Super Bowls, the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick are ending their time together.

See images of Belichick’s storied time in New England in the gallery below.

Jan. 27, 2000: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is greeted by team owner Robert Kraft at his introductory press conference. (Photo by Tom Herde/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

July 19, 2000: Patriots Head coach Bill Belichick at training camp at Bryant College. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

July 19, 2000: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches practice. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Aug. 20, 2000: Patriots middle linebacker Tedy Bruschi on the sidelines talking it over with head coach Bill Belichick and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan during a fourth quarter timeout against the Buccaneers at Foxborough Stadium. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Sept. 3, 2000: The looks on the faces of Bill Belichick and Drew Bledsoe tell the story of the season opening loss to the Buccaneers. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

2001: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Nov. 13, 2000: Cleveland Browns fans hang signs that mock New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s record with his new team. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jan. 31, 2001: Bill Belichick listens to a question during a press conference on Thursday. (Photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Nov. 4, 2001: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulates Troy Brown after Brown scored a touchdown during the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Atlanta. (Photo by John Bohn/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dec. 2, 2001: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during the Pats 17-16 victory over the New York Jets at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Bob Falcetti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jan. 27, 2002: Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Championship game at Heinz. Coach Bill Belichick, left, gives the thumbs up with owner Bob Kraft after the Patriots won. (012702patsMW19.TIF- Staff Photo by Matthew West. Saved in FTP) (Photo by Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Jan. 27, 2002: New England Patriots’ players (L-R) Anthony Pleasant, Tebucky Jones, Ty Law and Tedy Bruschi douse head coach Bill Belichick (C) with ice water at the end of the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 27 January, 2002, at Heinz Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Patriots beat the Steelers 24-17 to advance to the Super Bowl. AFP PHOTO/Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Jan. 30, 2002: New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick directs his team practice at a local university campus in New Orleans, Louisiana, four days before they will play the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. AFP PHOTO Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Feb. 1, 2002: New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick poses next to the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a press conference in New Orleans. He answered questions about his team in preparing for their game against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Super Dome. (AFP PHOTO Timothy A. Clary (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Feb. 3, 2002: New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick (R) after their win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17 for the NFL championship. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Feb. 3, 2002: Terry Bradshaw interviews Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

April 2002: US President George W. Bush (L) and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (R) are joined by the 2002 National Football League Super Bowl Champions New England Patriots in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO Luke FRAZZA (Photo by LUKE FRAZZA / AFP) (Photo by LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Aug. 5, 2002: During the Patriots workout at newly renamed Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was a hands on man and took part in a drill with quarterback Damon Huard. Tom Brady, at far left, waits for his turn. (Photo by Tom Landers/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Nov. 23, 2003: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during the Pats 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Dec. 14, 2003: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during game with snow, weather vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Foxboro, MA (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X69824 TK5)

Dec. 27, 2003: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. 2nd half. Pats won 31-0. Patriot Ty Law gets a high five from Patriot Head Coach Bill Belichick after breaking up a big play on the last drive of the game. (F05B8365.JPG – Staff Photo by Matthew West. Saved in Sunday and Daily Photo Archive) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)12/27/03 Foxboro, MA ) NFL Week 17: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. 2nd half. Pats won 31-0. Patriot Ty Law gets a high five from Patriot Head Coach Bill Belichick after breakingup a big play on teh last drive of the game. (F05B8365.JPG – Staff Photo by Matthew West. Saved in Sunday and Daily Photo Archive)12/27/03 Foxboro, MA ) NFL Week 17: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. 2nd half. Pats won 31-0. Patriot Ty Law gets a high five from Patriot Head Coach Bill Belichick after breakingup a big play on teh last drive of the game. (F05B8365.JPG – Staff Photo by Matthew West. Saved in Sunday and Daily Photo Archive) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Jan. 18, 2004: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick (left) and owner Robert Kraft hold the AFC Championship trophy after 24-14 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Jan. 31, 2004: Patriots coach Bill Belichick blows the whistle on the field the day before Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Feb. 1, 2004: Head coach Bill Belichick and Adam Vinatieri of the New England Patriots react after Vinatieri’s kick was blocked during the Pats 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Feb. 1, 2004: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots with the Lombardi Trophy after the Pats 32-29 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in Houston, TX. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Feb. 3, 2004: New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft (L) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (2nd from L), defensive end Richard Seymour, head coach Bill Belichick, linebacker Tedy Bruschi holding the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy and cornerback Ty Law (R-with microphone) and the rest of the team during a victory rally held before a crowd estimated by police to number 1.5 million people in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII February 1. (Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jan. 27, 2005: New England Patriots head back to the practice field to prepare for the Super Bowl. The media horde surrounds Head Coach Bill Belichick. (012705patsmw08.JPG Staff photo by Matthew West. Saved in Friday) (Photo by Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Feb. 6, 2005: Super Bowl XXXIX, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick victorious after 4th quarter interception during game vs Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Peter Read Miller/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X72641 TK4)

Feb. 6, 2005: New England Patriot Head Coach Bill Belichick holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Feb 9, 2005: Football player Deion Branch and football coach Bill Belichick during an interview with host Jay Leno. (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

2005: Tyrese Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, Bill Belichick, Andre 3000 and Garrett Hedlund (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

2005: Bill Belichick outside the ESPY Awards at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Jan. 1, 2006: Miami Dolphins’ Nick Saban and New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick talk after the game. The Dolphins defeated the Patriots 28-26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Photo by Joe Rimkus Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

May 14. 2006: New England Patriots rookies and free agents participate in a minicamp in Foxboro. Coach Bill Belichick talks with rookies (L-R) Corey Mays,Pierre Woods, Jeremy Minrey and Freddie Roach. (051406Pats- Staff photo by Nancy Lane Saved in Monday.) (Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Aug. 14, 2006: Patriots practice Monday morning at Gillette Stadium. Jon Bon Jovi with son Jesse talk with Bill Belichick during the practice. (Staff photo by Ted Fitzgerald – saved Photo Tuesday/Photo Max (Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Jan. 21, 2007: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots meets head coach Tony Dungy of the Indianapolis Colts after the game during the AFC Championship game at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. The Colts won 38-34 to advance to Super Bowl XLI. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

Feb. 8, 2007: New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick talks with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning during NFL Pro Bowl AFC Practice at the Ihilani Resort in Kapoli, HI. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Nov. 7, 2007: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes notes in his office during a bye week. (Photo by Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Dec. 29, 2007: Bill Belichick head coach of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Giants during their game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Giants 38-35 to complete a perfect 16-0 regular season. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

Feb. 3, 2008: With :01 left in the game, New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan #92 and Fred Robbins #98 had a laugh at the Patriots’ expense of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots including Nick Kaczur, Matt Light and Tom Brady after the New England Patriots blow their chance at a perfect season by losing 17-14 to the NY Giants at Super Bowl XLII at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Staff Photo by Matthew West. (Photo by Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

May 20, 2008: Bill Belichick and Sharon Shennoca sit in the front row before Game One of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons at the TD Banknorth Garden in Boston. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

July 24, 2008: Bill Belichick at Patriots practice. (Photo by Mark Garfinkel/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

July 27, 2008: The New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. Head coach Bill Belichick reaches out to sing autographs after today’s camp. (Staff photo by Nancy Lane) (Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Oct. 18, 2009: New England Patriots QB Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick watch a replay during a snowy victory. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Nov. 30, 2009: New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (9) hugging New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick after game. New Orleans. (Photo by Bob Rosato /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X83284 TK1 R3 F39 )

Jan. 7, 2010: The New England Patriots stretch on the field during practice on the game field at Gillette Stadium. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks past a photo of himself on the field.(Staff Photo by Nancy Lane (Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

June 5, 2010: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick attend 2010 Audi Best Buddies Challenge in Hyannis, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images for Audi of America)

Aug. 5, 2010: Patriots training camp continues at the Thursday morning session. Randy Moss and Bill Belichick talk shop before practice. (Staff photo by Ted Fitzgerald (Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Aug. 6, 2010: Patriots hold their morning workout Friday morning which was a light practice with no pads. Coach Bill Belichick with the defensive line including Vince Wilfork (center) and Gerard Warren at left and Jermaine Cunningham at far right. (Staff photo by Ted Fitzgerald (Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Oct, 31, 2010: New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick challenges the Vikings first score of the game as the New England Patriots face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Halloween at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.(Staff Photo by Nancy Lane1stQ (Photo by Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

May 12, 2011: Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday visit the Franciscan Hospital for Children to promote the New Balance Heartbreak Hill Run and Walk to benefit the Franciscan Hospital for Children. (Staff photo by Ted Fitzgerald (Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Aug. 8, 2011: Patriots practice Monday afternoon at the Gillette practice facility. Bill Belichick keeps an eye on QB Tom Brady. (Photo by Ted Fitzgerald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Nov. 13, 2011: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick helps up tight end Rob Gronkowski after he was knocked out of bounds following a fourth quarter catch. The New England Patriots visited the New York Jets in a regular season NFL game at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)