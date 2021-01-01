New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Pats look to end season on positive note against woeful Jets

Patriots: New England Nation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots directs the offense during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Patriots will mostly be playing for pride when they host the Jets in the season finale for both teams.

New York and New England both enter the game guaranteed losing records.

For the Patriots it will be their first absence from the playoffs since 2008.

The Jets are likely playing their final game with Adam Gase as coach despite posting back-to-back wins following a franchise-worst 0-13 start.

A victory would be New England’s 10th straight over New York. The Jets haven’t won in Foxboro since 2008.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community