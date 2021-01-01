Pats look to end season on positive note against woeful Jets

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots directs the offense during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Patriots will mostly be playing for pride when they host the Jets in the season finale for both teams.

New York and New England both enter the game guaranteed losing records.

For the Patriots it will be their first absence from the playoffs since 2008.

The Jets are likely playing their final game with Adam Gase as coach despite posting back-to-back wins following a franchise-worst 0-13 start.

A victory would be New England’s 10th straight over New York. The Jets haven’t won in Foxboro since 2008.