PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patriots Training Camp begins in two weeks, and that is where you will find former URI wide receiver Ed Lee. But on Tuesday, the undrafted rookie spent time at Providence College with middle school kids at the Write on Sports camp.

“Oh, it’s awesome,” Lee said. “Knowing what I was like as a kid and having the opportunity to interview somebody in the NFL, that’s something you’ll remember for a long time.”

“For him to be here and give his time was very valuable to these students,” said Rhode Island Write on Sports Executive Director Steven Krasner.

The two-week summer camp for underserved middle schoolers is back for its 10th year. It is back in person for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us, it’s not so much a question of turning out a new crop of sportswriters, although that would be fine. But it’s to help these students to become more confident and comfortable in the writing process, hopefully leading to improved performance in the classroom,” Krasner said.

The 24 campers had the opportunity to ask Lee questions in both mock press conference and locker room interview formats.

“This break and doing stuff like this has definitely calmed me down and made me realize where I’m at,” Lee said.

Lee spent rookie minicamp and OTAs with the Patriots, the team he grew up rooting for.

“I feel like I belonged, honestly,” Lee said of his brief time in the NFL. “It is a lot faster, but it’s something I can get used to and I know I can be very good at this level.”

Lee will look to be the latest undrafted player under Bill Belichick to make the 53-man roster this fall, a streak that runs 19 straight years.