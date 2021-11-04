Patriots will look to run the ball with Harris vs. Panthers

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Damien Harris has run for at least 80 yards in the last three games and has a touchdown rushing in four straight games.
He’ll lead the Patriots’ running attack on Sunday when New England visits Carolina.
Harris ranks tied for third in the NFL with a career-high six TDs rushing.
Carolina’s defense ranks No. 2 against the pass but just 13th against the run so Harris’ success on the ground is key.
The Panthers could be without quarterback Sam Darnold, who suffered a concussion in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.
P.J. Walker would get the start if Darnold doesn’t play.
