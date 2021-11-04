New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots will look to run the ball with Harris vs. Panthers

Patriots: New England Nation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 12: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks to hand the ball off to Damien Harris #37 during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Patriots running back Damien Harris has run for at least 80 yards in the last three games and has a touchdown rushing in four straight games.

He’ll lead the Patriots’ running attack on Sunday when New England visits Carolina.

Harris ranks tied for third in the NFL with a career-high six TDs rushing.

Carolina’s defense ranks No. 2 against the pass but just 13th against the run so Harris’ success on the ground is key.

The Panthers could be without quarterback Sam Darnold, who suffered a concussion in last week’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

P.J. Walker would get the start if Darnold doesn’t play.

The Game’s on 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. Sunday on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/30/21: Jennifer Lima, North Kingstown School Committee member

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com