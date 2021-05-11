New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots’ White ready to turn page on painful 2020 season

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — James White is looking forward to a fresh start in 2021.

This past September the veteran Patriots running back was blindsided hours before New England’s second game of the season with news of a horrific car accident in Florida that killed his father and critically injured his mother.

Now after an admittedly odd free agency experience that had him wondering if he’d return to New England again, White is back after signing a one-year deal.

It’s given him the chance to resume his career, but more importantly an opportunity to continue the process of moving past the pains he experienced in 2020.

