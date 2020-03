FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Joe Thuney #62 of the New England Patriots after a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – The New England Patriots have assigned the franchise tag to left guard Joe Thuney.

“Joe has been a model teammate and an essential element to our success since joining our team in 2016. Utilizing the franchise designation allows both sides more time to try to reach the goal of a long-term agreement,” The Patriots said in a statement

The 27-year-old Thuney was a third round pick of the Patriots in 2016 out of North Carolina State.