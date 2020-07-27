Patriots trim roster to 80 ahead of training camp

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – Less than 24 hours before training camp is set to begin at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots trimmed their roster making several cuts. Sunday afternoon the team announced it parted ways with nine players. The players include:
QB J’Mar Smith
QB Brian Lewerke
S Malik Gant
WR Will Hastings
S Adarius Pickett
WR Sean Riley
LB Kyahva Tezino
DT Courtney Wallace
WR Isaiah Zuber
After the moves, the Patriots have 80 players on their roster. By having 80, this allows the full squad to practice together. NFL teams can choose to keep a 90-man until Aug. 16 but must practice in a split-squad setting. Bill Belichick and Co. must believe full-team workouts are better from the get-go. Training camp begins on Monday.