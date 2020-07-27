Patriots trim roster to 80 ahead of training camp

As attractive as it will be to watch the battle for the starting quarterback position in New England, there may be an even more intriguing unit on that squad. Look no further than five to seven yards behind the man under center—or sometimes right beside him. Welcome the running backs unit of the New England Patriots.

It’s almost troubling to say that last year was a down year on the ground for this team, but over the course of two decades, it was. If you’re into stats, the Patriots’ DVOA, or Defense Adjusted Value Over Average, was a tremendous drop off in 2019 compared to their Super Bowl winning season in 2018.