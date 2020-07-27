New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots trim roster to 80 ahead of training camp

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season. On Sunday, June 28, 2020, the league also took away a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. “I personally have never viewed any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that,” Belichick said in December. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – Less than 24 hours before training camp is set to begin at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots trimmed their roster making several cuts. Sunday afternoon the team announced it parted ways with nine players. The players include:

QB J’Mar Smith

QB Brian Lewerke

S Malik Gant

WR Will Hastings

S Adarius Pickett

WR Sean Riley

LB Kyahva Tezino

DT Courtney Wallace

WR Isaiah Zuber

After the moves, the Patriots have 80 players on their roster. By having 80, this allows the full squad to practice together. NFL teams can choose to keep a 90-man until Aug. 16 but must practice in a split-squad setting. Bill Belichick and Co. must believe full-team workouts are better from the get-go. Training camp begins on Monday.

