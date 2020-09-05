Patriots trim roster to 53; cut both kickers

Like all 32 NFL teams, the Patriots submitted their initial 53-man roster to the league office by Saturday at 4 p.m. And for the first time since 2011, the team kept three quarterbacks, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer. Bill Belichick and Co. opted to keep 10 offensive lineman and no kickers, but could bring back Nick Folk if the team decides to play a player on the roster on IR which would open up a spot.
Below is the entire roster:
QUARTERBACKS (3)
Cam Newton
Jarrett Stidham
Brian Hoyer
RUNNING BACKS (4)
Sony Michel
James White
Damien Harris
Rex Burkhead
FULLBACK (1)
Jakob Johnson
WIDE RECEIVERS (5)
Julian Edelman
N’Keal Harry
Jakobi Meyers
Damiere Byrd
Gunner Olszewski
TIGHT ENDS (3)
Devin Asiasi
Dalton Keene
Ryan Izzo
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)
Isaiah Wynn
Joe Thuney
David Andrews
Shaq Mason
Jermaine Eluemunor
Korey Cunningham
Michael Onwenu
Justin Herron
Hjalte Froholdt
Yodny Cajuste
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)
Lawrence Guy
Adam Butler
Byron Cowart
Deatrich Wise Jr.
Beau Allen
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5)
Chase Winovich
John Simon
Brandon Copeland
Shilique Calhoun
Derek Rivers
INSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Josh Uche
Anfernee Jennings
CORNERBACKS (5)
Stephon Gilmore
Jason McCourty
J.C. Jackson
Jonathan Jones
Justin Bethel
SAFETIES (6)
Devin McCourty
Adrian Phillips
Kyle Dugger
Terrence Brooks
Cody Davis
Joejuan Williams
SPECIALISTS (3)
P Jake Bailey
LS Joe Cardona
ST Matthew Slater
The 24 following players were released:
WR Andre Baccellia, TE/DE Rashod Berry, DL Tashawn Bower, OL Ben Braden, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, TE Paul Butler, K Nick Folk, OL Tyler Gauthier, LB Terez Hall, LB Scoota Harris, QB Brian Lewerke, LB Cassh Maluia, RB Lamar Miller, DL Bill Murray, TE Paul Quessenberry, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D’Angelo Ross, WR Devin Ross, RB J.J. Taylor, WR Jeff Thomas, DL Nick Thurman, DL Xavier Williams and WR Isaiah Zuber.
It’s important to note that the Patriots are interested in bringing back a number of players they cut to be on their practice squad. Of note, practice squad roster size is increased this year from 10 to 16.