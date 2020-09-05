Patriots trim roster to 53; cut both kickers

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick stands on the sideline during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The Patriots have been fined $1.1 million by the NFL for inappropriately filming the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a game last season. On Sunday, June 28, 2020, the league also took away a third-round pick in the 2021 draft. “I personally have never viewed any video footage at all, anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that,” Belichick said in December. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

Like all 32 NFL teams, the Patriots submitted their initial 53-man roster to the league office by Saturday at 4 p.m. And for the first time since 2011, the team kept three quarterbacks, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer. Bill Belichick and Co. opted to keep 10 offensive lineman and no kickers, but could bring back Nick Folk if the team decides to play a player on the roster on IR which would open up a spot.

Below is the entire roster:

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

Brian Hoyer

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Sony Michel

James White

Damien Harris

Rex Burkhead

FULLBACK (1)

Jakob Johnson

WIDE RECEIVERS (5)

Julian Edelman

N’Keal Harry

Jakobi Meyers

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

Ryan Izzo

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (10)

Isaiah Wynn

Joe Thuney

David Andrews

Shaq Mason

Jermaine Eluemunor

Korey Cunningham

Michael Onwenu

Justin Herron

Hjalte Froholdt

Yodny Cajuste

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (5)

Lawrence Guy

Adam Butler

Byron Cowart

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Beau Allen

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (5)

Chase Winovich

John Simon

Brandon Copeland

Shilique Calhoun

Derek Rivers

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Josh Uche

Anfernee Jennings

CORNERBACKS (5)

Stephon Gilmore

Jason McCourty

J.C. Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Justin Bethel

SAFETIES (6)

Devin McCourty

Adrian Phillips

Kyle Dugger

Terrence Brooks

Cody Davis

Joejuan Williams

SPECIALISTS (3)

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

ST Matthew Slater

The 24 following players were released:

WR Andre Baccellia, TE/DE Rashod Berry, DL Tashawn Bower, OL Ben Braden, DB Myles Bryant, TE Jake Burt, TE Paul Butler, K Nick Folk, OL Tyler Gauthier, LB Terez Hall, LB Scoota Harris, QB Brian Lewerke, LB Cassh Maluia, RB Lamar Miller, DL Bill Murray, TE Paul Quessenberry, K Justin Rohrwasser, DB D’Angelo Ross, WR Devin Ross, RB J.J. Taylor, WR Jeff Thomas, DL Nick Thurman, DL Xavier Williams and WR Isaiah Zuber.

It’s important to note that the Patriots are interested in bringing back a number of players they cut to be on their practice squad. Of note, practice squad roster size is increased this year from 10 to 16.