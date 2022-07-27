FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fans will get their first look at the 2022 New England Patriots on Wednesday.

The gates at Gillette Stadium opened at 8 a.m. for the first day of open practice, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on the upper grass fields.

The Patriots’ training camp is free and open to the public. Weather permitting, outdoor practices will be held through Saturday, then every day next week.

12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon will be in Foxboro for training camp. Follow him on Twitter for updates and catch his live reports on 12 News starting at 4.

Story continues below.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants on Aug. 11 and the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 19 for their first two preseason games, then travel to Las Vegas for the third and final game on Aug. 26.

They’ll kick off the regular season against the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.

The Patriots are coming off a 10-7 season and blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.