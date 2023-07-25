FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriots fans will once again have the opportunity to get an early, up-close look at the team as they prepare for their 2023 season.

The Patriots will hold open practices at Gillette Stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The gates will open at 8 a.m. and admission is free.

The team recommends checking its website or calling (508) 549-0001 to verify the practice times each day.

Attendees should expect to be screened at the stadium’s entrances and must follow its bag policy. Only clear plastic bags no bigger than a foot tall and wide and small wristlets or handheld wallets will be allowed inside.

In addition to practice, the team says there will be fan activities, photo opportunities, and appearances from Pat Patriot and Patriots cheerleaders and alumni.

For those who can’t make it to Foxboro, 12 Sports will have training camp coverage throughout the week on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.