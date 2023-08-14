FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Ezekiel Elliott will soon be a New England Patriot.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Patriots, according to reports.

The 28-year-old took to social media to seemingly confirm his next move. Elliott appears to be switching his jersey number to 15, which is a nod to his time at Ohio State University.

The three-time Pro Bowler has been a free agent since the Cowboys released him earlier this year. Elliott, who the Cowboys drafted back in 2016 as the No. 4 overall pick, spent his entire career in Dallas up until that point.

Elliott appeared in 15 games with the Cowboys last season and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries. He also accounted for 12 touchdowns.

In total, Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in his seven-year career with the Cowboys. He was also responsible for over 2,300 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches.

This season, Elliott is expected to be paired up in the backfield with third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson.