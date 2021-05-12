Patriots to host Dolphins in Week 1 of 2021 NFL season

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) aims a pass as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) attempts to defend, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Although the full 2021 NFL schedule has not been released just yet, the New England Patriots are set to open the season at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The Week 1 tilt is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. and will air on WPRI 12.

The Patriots opened their 2020 season against the Dolphins and won 21-11 in quarterback Cam Newton’s debut for New England.

New England finished last year with a record of 7-9.

The full 2021 schedule is set to be released at 7:45 p.m. on Patriots.com and at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.