FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Tom Brady is heading back to Foxboro, but not to play football.

The New England Patriots announced they will honor Brady at their home opener this fall.

Brady retired from the NFL in February.

“I’m retiring for good,” he said in a video posted on social media. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Back in February 2022, Brady said he was retiring to focus his time and energy on other things. But 40 days later he unretired, saying he had “unfinished business.”

The quarterback spent 20 years in New England and his final three seasons with Tampa Bay, winning seven Super Bowls in total.

The Patriots’ home opener will be announced at 8 p.m. Thursday along with the rest of the NFL schedule.