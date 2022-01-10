Patriots to face Bills in AFC wild-card round

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are heading to Buffalo this weekend to face the Bills for the third time this season in the AFC Wild Card game.

After the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime Sunday night, the Patriots are scheduled to play the Bills at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Patriots and Bills split their two games during the regular season.

In Buffalo, the Patriots defeated the Bills in a cold, windy, snowy game when quarterback Mac Jones threw only three passes and they ran the ball to a 14-10 win.

The Bills got their revenge 20 days later on the day after Christmas defeating the Patriots 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.

The last time the two teams met in postseason play was in 1963 when the Boston Patriots beat the Bills in Buffalo in the AFL Divisional Round. That was the first playoff game ever for both teams.

The Patriots had a chance to win the AFC East on Sunday but fell to the Miami Dolphins 33-24. The Dolphins swept the Patriots for the first time since 2000.

New England has played in wild-card games before under head coach Bill Belichick, but have never been to the playoffs in the Belichick era as a wild card.

All 17 of the previous playoff appearances in Belichick’s years there have come after a division title.