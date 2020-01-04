Patriots set to host Titans as ‘revenge tour’ gets underway

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One year ago, the New England Patriots’ playoff slogan was “We Suck” in reference to the critics doubting the Patriots despite being the No. 2 seed heading into the postseason.

This year, there seems to be another rallying cry in Foxboro: Revenge Tour.

On Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Patriots squandered a golden opportunity to lock up a first-round bye, linebacker Kyle Van Noy dropped the latest slogan that it seems the Patriots will use to motivate themselves ahead of the postseason.

And to be completely honest, it makes total sense.

Last year, the Patriots were embarrassed in Tennessee. That loss for the team, despite ending up winning Super Bowl LIII, still hurts. The Patriots want to right their wrong.

If the Patriots were to win on Saturday night, they would face the Chiefs. Kansas City came into New England and beat the Patriots a month ago in Week 14. If the team is still alive after that, they would most likely face either the Ravens or Texans who both beat the Patriots in 2019 as well.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week at the Patriots headquarters leading up to Sunday’s game:

Notes:

Tom Brady has won 30 playoff games in his career. The other 11 starting QBs in the postseason have combined to win 26 games in the playoffs. The Patriots are 2-1 on Wild Card Weekend during the Brady-Belichick era. With a win, the Patriots would travel to face the Chiefs in Kansas City in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 3:05 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Kyle Van Noy on the opportunity that awaits the Patriots in the playoffs: “We have a chance to go on a revenge tour, and what better way than to start off with Tennessee who we lost to last year?” Van Noy asked. “(It’s) a big motivation. We weren’t happy about our performance, and they’re coming into our house. What better way than to get it started for the playoffs?”

Tom Brady on the possibility that Saturday could end up being his final game in Foxboro: “I’m not much for nostalgia. I’m just pretty focused on what I need to do. This week has felt pretty much like every other week for the last 20 years. So, just trying to focus on what I need to do and this is a team that gives you a lot of challenges, and [we] just have to go out there and try to play really well. They’re going to force us to really be tied together. When we’re not and when we haven’t been this year, it hasn’t looked very good, and when we have been tied together, it looks pretty good.”

Bill Belichick on the matchup with the Titans: “This is a really good football team. They do a lot of things well – very, very explosive on offense and a tough group to stop. We’re looking forward to the opportunity and the challenge, and as I said, we’ve got a couple more days here to wrap things up and we’re going to use all of our time – we need it – and try to put everything together the best that we can to be ready to go.”

