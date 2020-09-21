New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots tied with Seahawks, 14-14 at halftime

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 20: Benson Mayowa #95 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts to tackle Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots during the first half at CenturyLink Field on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (WPRI) — The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks remain tied 14-14 heading into half-time.

In the second quarter, Cam Newton with the 1 yard rush and Nick Folk gets the extra point. Score 14-7 at 13:59 left on the clock. Then, Metcalf pass from Russell Wilson for 54 yards. Jason Myers made the extra point. Game 14-14 with 7:06 left in quarter.

In the first quarter, the Patriots were up 7-0 just over a minute into the game — a 42-yard pick-six for Devin McCourty and Nick Folk made the extra point. Seahawks Russell Wilson pass to Tyler Locket and the extra point is good. Teams tied 7-7.

Monday night, join us at 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12 for the New England Nation Patriots Wrap as we bring you post-game analysis and interviews.

