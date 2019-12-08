Patriots take on Chiefs in AFC Championship game rematch

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Beating the New England Patriots has been the primary focus for the Kansas City Chiefs since losing the AFC championship game last January.



The Chiefs had home-field advantage and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes but the Patriots escaped Arrowhead Stadium with a 37-31 overtime win and went on to win their sixth Super Bowl title.



The rematch Sunday in New England has significant playoff implications for both teams.



The Patriots (10-2) have a one-game lead over Buffalo (9-3) in the AFC East and fell to the No. 2 seed in the conference behind Baltimore (10-2) with a loss at Houston last week. They would reclaim the top spot with a win over the Chiefs (8-4) if the Bills beat the Ravens on Sunday.



But Tom Brady and the offense are scuffling. The Patriots are just 2-2 since an 8-0 start. They scored only 30 points in the two wins. Brady was visibly frustrated with his receivers during the loss to the Texans and the offense is clearly missing tight end Rob Gronkowski.



A stingy defense has kept the Patriots atop the standings this season. However, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens scored 37 points in Week 9 and Deshaun Watson and the Texans scored 28 last week.



Mahomes led the Chiefs to 71 points in two losses against New England last season. The 42-year-old Brady doesn’t have the playmakers to win a shootout this time around.



Since returning from injury, Mahomes is 2-1 with a pair of so-so performances in consecutive wins.



The Chiefs would clinch the AFC West with a win and Raiders loss.