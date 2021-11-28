Patriots take care of Titans 36-13, on to Monday night showdown in Buffalo

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, left, is congratulated after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots took on the Titans Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, looking to regain the top spot in the AFC East.

The Patriots got on the board first when Mac Jones found Kendrick Bourne on a 4-yard pass for a TD.

The Titans then answered when Nick Westbrook-Ikhine found the end zone on a 1-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill, making it 7-6.

Nik Folk scored the next nine points for the Pats on three field goals, giving them a 16-6 lead.

Them right before the half, Dontrell Hillard took it 68-yards on the ground, making it a three point game, 16-13.

Folk added another field goal to start the 2nd half, putting the Pats up 6 at 19-13.

On their next drive, the Titans looked to be gaining momentum, however D’Onta Foreman fumbled on a run and the Patriots recovered.

After trading punts, the Patriots took less than two minutes to add another TD, extending the lead to 26-13.

Again, the Titans looked to be headed for the end zone, but Tannehill threw an interception to J.C. Jackson on the Patriots 2-yard line.

Folk then added FG number five, making it 29-13.

After the Patriots stopped the titans on 4th down, Damien Harris punched in it from 14-yards out, extending the lead, 36-13.

Next week, the Patriots, 8-4, travel to Buffalo for an AFC East Monday night showdown against the 7-4 Bills.