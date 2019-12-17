Patriots show improvement with pivotal game vs. Bills next

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots used another dominating performance by their defense to end their two-game losing streak with a 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
New England scored 17 points off turnovers in the victory and improved to 11-3 on the season.
The Patriots now turn their attention to the Buffalo Bills.
A victory would give New England its 11th consecutive AFC East title.
It would also keep the Patriots in the hunt for a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.
