Patriots show improvement with pivotal game vs. Bills next

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots used another dominating performance by their defense to end their two-game losing streak with a 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

New England scored 17 points off turnovers in the victory and improved to 11-3 on the season.

The Patriots now turn their attention to the Buffalo Bills.

A victory would give New England its 11th consecutive AFC East title.

It would also keep the Patriots in the hunt for a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

Eyewitness Sports has you covered on Saturday when the Patriots take on the Bills at Gillette:

  • New England Nation is airing at a special time, 1 p.m. on WPRI 12.
  • New England Nation game day live will be streaming on WPRI.com and the WPRI 12 App at 3 p.m.
  • Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on NFL Network.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

