Patriots set for Sunday night showdown in Seattle

SEATTLE (WPRI) — After beating the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, the New England Patriots have crossed the country to face the Seattle Seahawks.

In his Patriots debut, quarterback Cam Newton rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. He also completed 15 of 19 passes and threw for 155 yards.

The defense picked off Ryan Fitzpatrick three times and Derek Rivers registered a sack.

The Seahawks are coming off a 38-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in which QB Russell Wilson threw for 322 yards and four touchdowns.

Below are some notes and quotes from this past week leading up to Sunday’s game:

Notes:

This is the 19th time overall the two teams will meet. The last meeting took place on Nov. 13, 2016, at Gillette Stadium when the Patriots fell 31-24 in a Sunday Night Football game. The last time the Patriots traveled to Seattle was in Oct. 2012 when they lost 24-23.

The Patriots and Seahawks played 12 times in a 14-year span from 1980-93, but have faced each other only five times since then.

The Patriots have a chance to record back-to-back 200-yard rushing games for the first time since 2012.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on Russell Wilson: “I mean, this guy’s a tremendous player. Honestly, I think he’s, in a way, maybe underrated by the media or the fans. I don’t know, but I mean, I don’t really see anybody better than this player. He can do everything. He’s got, obviously, great leadership, playmaking skills. He plays very well in the most critical situations in the game – his decision-making, running, passing. His passing numbers are extraordinary. You could put him up against anybody since he’s been in the league, literally anybody, in any category, really.“

Cam Newton on N’Keal Harry’s fumble vs Miami: “Did he have a good game? Yes, he did. I think that one play overshadowed the production he did have. He bailed me out on a play, on a kind of inaccurate pass that he came down with and got the first down. He did pretty good in the run game. He had a couple contested catches. And all that was kind of for naught because a lot of people just focused on the fumble.”

Bill Belichick on wildfires in the Pacific Northwest: “We’ve looked into it a little bit. I think the forecast that I’ve seen, tracked them over the last couple of days, looks really pretty promising that there’s some wind currents coming in from the Pacific. Not that I know anything about wind currents or meteorology or anything here, but this is other people telling me that – but that that’s going to help. Certainly, by the end of the week, sounds like as early as Friday, things could start to clear up a little bit. So, I’d say from our standpoint, really, we’re going to control the things that we can control. We’ve talked about possibly some things that we might be able to do a little bit differently, if necessary.”