Patriots seek to keep up momentum as they host Saints on Sunday

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After going 1-1 against divisional opponents to start the season, the Patriots are set to host a pair of NFC South clubs for the first time in eight years.

But before Tom Brady makes his much-anticipated return to Foxboro, Jameis Winston and the Saints will be in town for a Sunday afternoon showdown.

The two franchises have met 14 times, with New England holding a 10-4 record. The last time the Saints won a game in Foxboro was in December 1995, and the last time they played at Gillette Stadium was in 2013 with Drew Brees at quarterback. The Patriots won that game 30-27 on a last-second touchdown pass from Brady to Kenbrell Thompkins.

Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-1 on the young season after the Saints got beat by the Panthers last week.

Below are some notes and quotes from Patriots headquarters to help get you ready for Sunday:

Notes

LB Kyle Van Noy returned to practice on Wednesday after dealing with a throat injury.

RT Trent Brown was limited at practice, still monitoring at calf injury after not playing in the Week 2 win over the Jets.

The Patriots plan to honor longtime WR Julian Edelman at halftime.

Quotes

Mac Jones on the positive energy at practice: “We’re having fun out there, we’re running plays together. We’re not just running plays, we know why we’re running the plays.”

Mac Jones on throwing the ball downfield: “There’s definitely times when I watch the film I wish I threw the ball down the field more. But at the same time, I’m going to do what I do and take what [the defense] gives me.”

Dont’a Hightower on Saints RB Alvin Kamara: “However you want to give him the ball, you can give it to him.”

Patriots DB Jonathan Jones on Saints QB Jameis Winston: “I think some of the mistakes he would’ve made when he was younger, he doesn’t make anymore.”