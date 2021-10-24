The Game’s on 12: Patriots seek 6th straight season sweep of Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — On Dec. 27, 2015, the New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots 26-20 in overtime on a touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Eric Decker.

That was the last time the Jets earned a win against their division rivals.

The 2-4 Patriots will look to keep the streak alive and complete a sixth straight season sweep as they host the 1-4 Jets Sunday afternoon.

They’re also still seeking their first home win of the season as they come off a tough overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots are 0-4 at home for the first time since 1993.

The Jets had a bye last week.

In their last matchup back in Week 2, QB Zach Wilson threw four interceptions and was sacked four times as New England ran away with a 25-6 victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game’s on 12!

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for the game:

Notes

Bill Belichick has never lost to a rookie quarterback at Gillette Stadium

LB Dont’a Hightower returned to practice Thursday but was limited, while DT Davon Godchaux, CB Jonathan Jones and CB Shaun Wade were absent all week.

DE Matthew Judon leads the Patriots with 6.5 sacks through six games. His career high is 9.5 as a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. The Patriots haven’t had a player get 10 or more sacks since Mike Vrabel in 2007.

QB Mac Jones has completed more than 70% of his passes in five of his first six NFL games, making him the only rookie quarterback ever to do so.

If J.C. Jackson gets an interception, it’ll be his fourth straight game with a pick against the Jets. The last player to have at least one interception in four straight games against a single opponent was Ravens safety Eric Weddle against the Cleveland Browns in 2016-17.



Quotes

Mac Jones: “I can play much better than I’m playing. It just comes with reps and experience. I’m not here to compare with anybody. I just have to try to be the best player and teammate I can be. I think we’re moving in the right direction, so there’s a lot to be done, and there’s a lot of work to be put in.”

Matt Judon on Zach Wilson: “The progression of their quarterback, he’s finding out what he can and cannot do in football games … he’s progressing.”

Zach Wilson: “Everything is a stepping stone. We’re building something here that’s going to be special for a long time. When it’s going to be super special, we don’t know, but all we have to focus on is one step at a time, throwing those bricks down and getting better.”