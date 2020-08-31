Patriots second-year wide receivers look to standout

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — With no preseason games this season, it’s making it difficult for the coaching staff to evaluate players. Bill Belichick and his coaching staff will need to make some tough decisions soon as they dwindle down to a 53-man roster.

“One thing i learned about this team is they refuse to let us get comfortable,” Second year wideout Jakobi Meyers said.”So i’m not going to say I’m comfortable because I might be listening.

Meyers is one of many players fighting for a roster spot. He’s seeing limited time on the field at camp, as NESN’s Doug Kyed reported Thursday Meyers is dealing with a shoulder injury.

“Of course i’m frustrated not out there competing everyday and being able to get reps in but at the end of the day i definitely feel like I’ve taken a step forward mentally,” Meyers said.

Another second year wide out in the mix is Gunner Ozlewski whose noticeably more explosive compared to last year.

“This off-season i knew what i was doing so it was just more fun to get in shape and what not,” Ozlewski said.