White inactive for Patriots following death of father

by: The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 27: James White #28 of the New England Patriots reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — The father of New England Patriots’ running back James White has been killed in a car crash in Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tyrone White died at the scene of the crash in Cooper City, Florida, around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Director says Tyrone White’s wife, Lisa, is hospitalized.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the condition of the second person who was transported to a hospital after the crash.

James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the crash.

