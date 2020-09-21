White inactive for Patriots following death of father

SEATTLE (AP) — The father of New England Patriots’ running back James White has been killed in a car crash in Florida.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tyrone White died at the scene of the crash in Cooper City, Florida, around 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Miami-Dade Police Department Director says Tyrone White’s wife, Lisa, is hospitalized.
Authorities did not provide additional details about the condition of the second person who was transported to a hospital after the crash.
James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the crash.