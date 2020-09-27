Patriots run all over the Raiders defense, win 36-20

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots run game came up huge in the win against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, racking up 250 yards on the ground.

It was a slow start for Cam Newton, as their first two drives resulted in punts.

Then with just under two minutes left on a 3rd and 8 from their own 29, Cam was picked off by Safety Johnathan Abram, leading to the Raiders to a field goal, putting them up 3-0.

On the next drive, Cam led the team to a field goal of their own to tie the score up at 3-3.

On their second play after receiving the ensuing kickoff, Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked and fumbled the ball in the process.

Defensive End Lawrence Guy recovered for the Patriots. They were able to take a nine play drive all the way down to the Raiders 5-yard line, but had to settle for a field goal, giving them the lead 6-3.

After another punt by the Raiders, the Patriots were able to find the end zone.

With 34 seconds left in the half, 3rd and 3 from the 11-yard line, Cam tossed a screen to Running Back Rex Burkhead, who dove in from almost four yards out and crossed the goal line, putting the home team up 13-3.

However, the Raiders were looking to put some more points on the board before the end of the half. A 28-yard pass inference call on the Pats, followed 26-yard pass to receiver Hunter Renfrow gave the Raiders a first and goal with 9 seconds left.

On the next play, Carr found Tight End Foster Moreau for a 1-yard score, shortening the Patriots lead to 13-10 at the half.

The Raiders got the ball to start the second half, but the drive came up empty after Kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal, as it went just left of the upright.

Cam then drove the Patriots down the Pats 69-yards down the field, capping it off with a 5-yard TD run by Burkhead, his second score of the game, putting them back up 20-10.

Kicker Nick Folk increased that lead to 23-10 after a three-and-out by the Raiders.

The Raiders added three more points, a 68-yard field goal by Carlson, before Burkhead went in for his third score of the game on a 2-yard rush. Folk missed the extra point, but the Pats still held a two score lead, 29-13.

The Patriots defense then came away with a big play to seal the victory. On a 1st and 10 on their own 6-yard line, Carr dropped back for a pass in a shotgun formation.

The defensive rush was too much and he fumbled the ball in the end zone. Deatrich Wise Jr. scooped it up for the score, putting the Pats up 36-13.

Carr added one more score to Renfew, but it was too little too late as the Pats cruise to a 36-20 victory over the Raiders, improving to 2-1 on the year.

Next week, the Patriots travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

