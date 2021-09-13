Patriots rookie Jones throws 1st TD but ‘wasn’t good enough’

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field with center David Andrews (60) after a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.

He was driving the Patriots to a potential go-ahead score in the final four minutes when Damien Harris fumbled at the Miami 9-yard line, and the Dolphins held on for the 17-16 victory.

Jones was the first rookie to start the season opener at quarterback for the Patriots since No. 1 overall pick Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

Now it’s Jones’ job to try to lead New England back to prominence after a losing first season without Tom Brady.

Up next, the Patriots go on the road to take on another division rival, the New York Jets, at 1 p.m. Sunday.