Patriots rookie Jones throws 1st TD but ‘wasn’t good enough’

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.
He was driving the Patriots to a potential go-ahead score in the final four minutes when Damien Harris fumbled at the Miami 9-yard line, and the Dolphins held on for the 17-16 victory.
Jones was the first rookie to start the season opener at quarterback for the Patriots since No. 1 overall pick Drew Bledsoe in 1993.
Now it’s Jones’ job to try to lead New England back to prominence after a losing first season without Tom Brady.
Up next, the Patriots go on the road to take on another division rival, the New York Jets, at 1 p.m. Sunday.
