FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 08: Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs in the game at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) –The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty’s contract Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion is eighth in team history with 26 interceptions.