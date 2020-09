New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

(WPRI) — As the Patriots try to get to the 53-man roster for Saturday’s cut-down day, the team reportedly cut receiver Mohammed Sanu Sr.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing veteran WR Mohamed Sanu. A surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

The Patriots traded for him last year but battling injuries and with a decent salary, Bill Belichick presumably deciding to go with another young player at the position.