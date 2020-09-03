Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton as starting quarterback

WPRI.com
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 17, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)
(WPRI) — The Patriots have reportedly named Cam Newton as the starting quarterback.
In addition to being named the Patriots' starting QB, as @globejimmcbride reported, Cam Newton was voted one of three Patriots' offensive captains (James White & David Andrews). A testament to the immediate mark he's made as a leader in just over two months in New England.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 3, 2020
In addition to being named the Patriots' starting QB, as @globejimmcbride reported, Cam Newton was voted one of three Patriots' offensive captains (James White & David Andrews). A testament to the immediate mark he's made as a leader in just over two months in New England.
I find this surprising that Cam was named a Captain in his first year but it's clear he's making an impact in the locker room and the QB position warrants it.Also, is it a tiny bit of shade from BB to Brady? https://t.co/qNZsK0E8w3— Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) September 3, 2020
I find this surprising that Cam was named a Captain in his first year but it's clear he's making an impact in the locker room and the QB position warrants it.Also, is it a tiny bit of shade from BB to Brady? https://t.co/qNZsK0E8w3
According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Newton was also named one of three Patriots’ offensive captains.