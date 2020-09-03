New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton as starting quarterback

Patriots: New England Nation
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 17: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 17, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

(WPRI) — The Patriots have reportedly named Cam Newton as the starting quarterback.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, Newton was also named one of three Patriots’ offensive captains.

