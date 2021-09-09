Patriots remind fans of COVID-19 precautions ahead of Sunday’s game

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 12: Members of the New England Patriots offense in the first half against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on August 12, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As the New England Patriots get ready to begin their season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, fans are reminded of the COVID-19 precautions they should expect to follow at Gillette Stadium.

Since the venue last hosted a game with fans in January 2020, a number of modifications have been made to ensure people’s safety, including new touchless and cashless features, according to stadium officials.

All points of sale now only accept electronic payments such as credit and debit cards, virtual wallets, or watches.

For any fans who bring just cash, Gillette has added “cash to card” machines which produce temporary credit cards that can be used inside and outside the stadium.

Bathrooms have been made completely touchless, and the stadium officials say high-touch areas will be sanitized frequently and diligently.

Tickets for Patriots games and other events have gone fully mobile. Fans can download the free Gillette Stadium app to access their tickets.

“This feature allows for touchless interaction at the entry gates, more flexibility in distributing tickets to fans, and is easier for fans to transfer their tickets to others,” the team said in a news release.

Officials noted that ticket barcodes are downloaded, so screenshots of barcodes cannot be used to enter the stadium.

The clear bag protocol remains in place. Only clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12” x 12” x 6” and wristlets sized 6.5” x 4.5” or smaller will be allowed inside the stadium this season.

Although vaccinations will not be required, all ticketholders must agree not to attend any event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days, or experienced COVID-19 systems within 48 hours.

Unvaccinated fans will be asked to wear a mask while inside the stadium.