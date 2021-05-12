Patriots release schedule for 2021 season, which includes primetime matchup against the Bucs

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 18: N’Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots and Cam Newton #1 look on after the game against the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski will return to Gillette Stadium for a Sunday night showdown this upcoming season.

The Patriots released their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night.

Our 2021 schedule is here: https://t.co/nX3lWpSswh pic.twitter.com/4lDdWzGv0J — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 12, 2021

Brady and Gronk, now on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will head to Foxboro on Oct. 3 where they will play against their former team.

It’s one of three primetime games on the Patriots’ schedule. The other two games, both of which will be on the road, are against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 18 and the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 6.

The Patriots will also open the season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12. They will close out the regular season in Miami on Jan. 9.

The 2021 season is the fifth straight that the Patriots have opened at home and the second straight season opening against the Dolphins.

The Patriots will have at least 14 games air on WPRI 12 or FOX Providence this season.