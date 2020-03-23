1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch Eyewitness News at 6:30
Closings & Delays
There are currently 51 active closings. Click for more details.
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots release all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski

Patriots: New England Nation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have released kicker and franchise all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Gostkowski has spent his entire 14-year career in New England.

Drafted in 2006, the 36-year-old  long passed Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer with 1,775 points.

Gostkowski ends his tenure having made 87.4% of his field-goal attempts. He started the first four games of 2019 but struggled, missing a career-high four extra points after not missing more than three in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons.

He was placed on injured reserve in October and underwent season-ending hip surgery. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com