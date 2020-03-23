Patriots release all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski

BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots have released kicker and franchise all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Gostkowski has spent his entire 14-year career in New England.

Drafted in 2006, the 36-year-old long passed Adam Vinatieri as the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer with 1,775 points.

Gostkowski ends his tenure having made 87.4% of his field-goal attempts. He started the first four games of 2019 but struggled, missing a career-high four extra points after not missing more than three in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons.

He was placed on injured reserve in October and underwent season-ending hip surgery.