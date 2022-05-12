(WPRI) — New England Patriots fans can begin planning on which games they’ll want to attend this upcoming season.

The NFL unveiled the 2022 season schedule Thursday night, which includes 11 games that will be broadcasted live on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence.

Here’s a look at the Patriots’ full schedule:

Week 1 – at Dolphins Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 2 – at Steelers Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 3 – vs. Ravens Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. on FOX Providence

Week 4 – at Packers Oct. 2 at 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 5 – vs. Lions Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. on FOX Providence

Week 6 – at Browns Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 7 – vs. Bears Oct. 24 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8 – at Jets Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 9 – vs. Colts Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 10 – BYE WEEK

Week 11 – vs. Jets Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 12 – at Vikings Nov. 24 at 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 13 – vs. Bills Dec. 1 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 14 – at Cardinals Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 15 – at Raiders Dec. 15 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16 – vs. Bengals Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 17 – vs. Dolphins Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 18 – at Bills Jan. 7 or 8; time TBD