Patriots release 2020 schedule

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The New England Patriots have released their 2020 schedule with five primetime games, two west coast trips and some big-time opponents coming to Foxboro. All games on Eyewitness News air are in bold.

Week 1 – Sunday September 13th vs Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. WPRI12

Week 2 – Sunday September 20th at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Week 3 – Sunday September 27th vs Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. WPRI12

Week 4 – Sunday October 4th at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. WPRI12

Week 5 – Sunday October 11th vs Denver Broncos, 1:00 p.m. WPRI12

Week 6 – Bye Week

Week 7 – Sunday October 25th vs San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. WPRI12

Week 8 – Sunday November 1st at Buffalo, 1:00 p.m. WPRI12

Week 9 – Monday November 9th at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m ESPN

Week 10 – Sunday November 15th vs Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 p.m. NBC

Week 11 – Sunday November 22nd, at Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. WPRI12

Week 12 – Sunday November 29th vs Arizona, 1:00 p.m. FOX Providence

Week 13 – Sunday December 6th at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. WPRI12

Week 14 – Thursday December 10th at Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. FOX Providence

Week 15 – Sunday December 20th at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. WPRI12

Week 16 – Monday December 28th vs Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Week 17 – Sunday January 3rd vs New York Jets, 1:00 p.m. WPRI12

The Patriots preseason slate includes games at home against the Detroit Lions and the Carolina Panthers followed by road games at the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.