Patriots re-sign Nick Folk, adding to kicking competition

Patriots: New England Nation

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tosses the football during an NFL football training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have re-signed veteran Nick Folk, giving rookie fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser some competition for the job as the team moves into what coach Bill Belichick said was a “big week” for players to begin showing progress in the truncated training camp.

The 35-year-old Folk, a veteran of three other NFL teams, finished last season as New England’s kicker after Stephen Gostkowski played just four games before going on injured reserve and having season-ending hip surgery.

He was released in March. 

