Patriots re-sign Nick Folk, adding to kicking competition

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have re-signed veteran Nick Folk, giving rookie fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser some competition for the job as the team moves into what coach Bill Belichick said was a “big week” for players to begin showing progress in the truncated training camp.

The 35-year-old Folk, a veteran of three other NFL teams, finished last season as New England’s kicker after Stephen Gostkowski played just four games before going on injured reserve and having season-ending hip surgery.

He was released in March.