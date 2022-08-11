FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — When the Patriots kick off their preseason Thursday night against the Giants, they’ll be without longtime running back James White.

White sent out a tweet Thursday morning announcing his retirement after spending his full eight-year career in New England.

“New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful,” White wrote. “This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next.”

The tweet also included a long list of thank yous, from his wife and kids to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and “the best fans in the NFL.”

White, 30, was set to start on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after he was sidelined by a hip injury last season.

The Wisconsin product was drafted by the Patriots in 2014 but wasn’t a factor in the team’s offense until the following year. He quickly established himself as an integral part of the team’s scoring attack, not just as a runner, but also as a receiver.

White ended his career with 4,556 total yards from scrimmage – 3,278 through the air and 1,278 on the ground – along with 25 receiving touchdowns and 11 rushing touchdowns. He caught just short of 75% of his targets and averaged 4 yards per rushing attempt.

White won three titles with the Patriots, his most memorable being Super Bowl LI when he put up three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in their dramatic comeback against the Falcons, including the game-winning score in overtime.