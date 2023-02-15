FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — If you’re heading to Gillette Stadium to watch the Patriots play next season, it’s going to cost more.

The Patriots sent an email to season ticket holders saying they are increasing prices across the board in 2023 — their first stadium-wide price adjustment since 2008.

The team also announced the pricing structure for parking will be changing. All stadium-owned general parking lots across Route 1 are now going to be free for fans.

Additionally, the parking lot that’s free but requires fans to wait 75 minutes after the game to leave will now pay fans to park. Fans will get a $50 Visa gift card when they enter that lot.

For stadium-side prepaid parking, season ticket members can buy a parking pass for $225, which comes out to $25 per game.

“As we prepare to return to a significantly enhanced Gillette Stadium later this year, we are looking forward to building on the incredible home-field advantage our season ticket members have created here in Foxborough,” the letter from the team read. “It is our goal to ensure that your member experience improves in meaningful ways every year.”

Season ticket members will also receive a 10% credit, since the team will be playing an International Series game in Germany this season.

The Patriots have released their opponents for the season and will play at home for one preseason game and eight regular season games.

The major renovations to Gillette, including the largest high-definition video board for an outdoor stadium in the US and upgrades to the fan entrance and signature lighthouse, are expected to be done before the start of the season.