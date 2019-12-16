Patriots preparing for the Bills with AFC East title still up for grabs

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots ended their two-game losing streak with Sunday’s 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and are now turning their attention to the Buffalo Bills on a short week.

After clinching a spot in the playoffs, the two playoff teams and division opponents will go head-to-head on Saturday with the AFC East title still up for grabs.

If the Patriots win against the Bills — or next week against the Miami Dolphins — they win the division for the 11th straight year. If the Bills go 2-0 and the Patriots go 0-2, then Buffalo wins the division for the first time since 1995.

The Patriots scored 17 points against the Bengals off turnovers with a dominating performance by the Patriots defense.

The offense didn’t make the jump everyone hoped they would and now Tom Brady’s unit will take on a good defense from Buffalo with wide receiver Julian Edelman battling both a knee and shoulder injury.

Despite this, Headcoach Bill Belichick was still able to appreciate the goal of getting back into the playoffs.

“When you can win enough to play in the postseason then that’s one of our goals so that’s a good thing to be able to continue our season,” Belichick said. “We take it one week at a time to just continue to get better and improve on the things we can improve on.”

This will be the second time the Patriots play the Bills this season after beating them back in late September, 16-10.

“We are going to play on a short week and we are going against a team that is going to come in here and be ready to go,” Patriots Captain Devin McCourty said. “We played in Buffalo earlier in the season and it was down to the last couple of plays of the game.”

The Patriots aren’t just worried about winning the division, they need to win out to hold off the Kansas City Chiefs and maintain the No. 2 seed for a playoff bye.

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff picture:

The Baltimore Ravens need one more win to secure home-field advantage for the playoffs.

The Patriots have a one-game lead against the Chiefs, who is the No. 2 seed. If both teams end up with the same record, the Chiefs win the tiebreaker since they won head-to-head.

The Houston Texans are currently the No. 4 seed.

The Bills would be the first wild card team, a game behind the Patriots.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently would get in as the second wild card team over the Tennessee Titans — both teams are 8-6.

