Patriots prepare for Seahawks

Patriots: New England Nation

FOXBORO, MASS. (WPRI) — It’s a cross country trip and a date with the Seattle Seahawks — a perennial power in the NFC.

The game plan installed at Wednesday’s fully-padded practice. Perfect attendance for the Patriots who are looking to improve to 2-0 on the young season. In a normal year – a road game at century link field is one of the toughest environments to play in, but without fans the Patriots avoid having to face their so called 12th man.

Watch the video above to hear from Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty.

