Patriots prepare for Seahawks

FOXBORO, MASS. (WPRI) — It’s a cross country trip and a date with the Seattle Seahawks — a perennial power in the NFC.

The game plan installed at Wednesday’s fully-padded practice. Perfect attendance for the Patriots who are looking to improve to 2-0 on the young season. In a normal year – a road game at century link field is one of the toughest environments to play in, but without fans the Patriots avoid having to face their so called 12th man.

