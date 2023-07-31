FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots defensive line is a position that may garner a few questions from fans. In general, this is a group who is full of aging players. Despite aging concerns, the team still has strong players in this area and has the chance to become one of the stronger positions on the team.

The Patriots showed a need to improve their line when they drafted Keion White in the second round in April. White is expected to compete for time in his rookie season amongst veterans in the group.

One player with undeniable talent is Lawrence Guy. Despite his absence during the spring for reportedly seeking a new contract, Guy has shown up every day during camp. In 2022, Guy compiled a total of 46 tackles, two sacks, and five quarterback hits. He is certainly comfortable under the Patriots coaching and with the playbook. He has appeared in a total of 101 games on top of a Super Bowl ring while in Foxborough. He is versatile in the front and the Patriots need his presence on the D-Line if they want success. Not only is he respected on the team, especially with the amount of faith Belichick and the defensive staff have in his abilities, but he is well respected by the team off the field as well. He was nominated as the team representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Another player with notable talent is Davon Godchaux. Godschaux signed a two-year contract prior to the 2022 season, and it was money well spent as last season he compiled a total of 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Yet, he does have issues with staying consistent. Though he can dominate as a run stuffer, he does struggle to get off blocks and tends to give up his gap. He must improve in early downs and stay more consistent if he wants to stop the opposing offense from scoring. The former LSU Tiger is expected to be featured in the rotation up front. He is said to be the strongest when in a four-technique as he is good at giving linebackers and edge rushers opportunities to put pressure on the quarterback. He has also shown progress in taking up space in the earlier downs. The 28-year old’s size and stature will give him the opportunity to prove his strength at stopping the running game.

Christian Baramore needs to bounce back after missing seven games last season due to a knee injury. In the games he played, he had a total of 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced incompletion. He has the potential and physicality to be an elite defensive tackle but needs to stay healthy. He is a player with the force to take on double teams and push the pocket. His range and speed are rare for his size and the quick reflexes he has allows him to pressure the quarterback and running game.

Though this position may be stacked with older guys, they still show versatility, speed, and talent as a whole which will be much needed as the team will go up against some of the toughest offenses in the league.