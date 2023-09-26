FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots placed defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old left in the first half of last week’s 15-10 win over the Jets with an elbow injury and did not return.

Ekuale has played in each of New England’s three games this season, with three tackles and a forced fumble.

He has appeared in 25 games over the past three seasons with the Patriots and has been used primarily as a sub in select packages.

New England visits Dallas on Sunday.