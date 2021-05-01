New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots pick Barmore, Perkin in day two of draft

Patriots: New England Nation

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Christian Barmore #58 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates a defensive stop alongside DJ Dale #94 during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In day two of the NFL draft, the New England Patriots selected defensive tackle Christian Barmore from Alabama and defensive end Ronnie Perkins out of Alabama.

