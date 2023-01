FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Despite being just one day removed from their season finale, the Patriots already know who they will play in 2023.

The Patriots’ opponents at home will include: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Commanders, Eagles, Chiefs, Chargers, Colts, and Saints.

The Patriots will face these teams on the road: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Giants, Cowboys, Broncos, Raiders, and Steelers.

In the preseason, the team will play one home game and two road games.