Patriots looking to secure AFC’s #2 seed in season finale vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots are getting ready for their last regular-season game when they host the Miami Dolphins and look to secure the #2 seed in the AFC.

The Patriots put up 43 points in their last meeting with the Dolphins but Week 2 must feel like forever ago to an offense that’s been struggling to find its identity and has gone through numerous personnel changes and injuries.

In his weekly conference call on Monday, head coach Bill Belichick noted that Miami has won four of its last eight games – many of which came down to the wire – and reminded his team that they need to play a full 60 minutes on Sunday.

“I think every week you see so many games that come down to a couple plays or a couple of decisions in critical situations, and that’s definitely the league that we’re in,” Belichick said. “Every play is important. Every little thing is important, and you just can’t take anything for granted in the National Football League.”

If the Patriots win on Sunday, they’ll earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

It’s the 11th straight postseason appearance for the Patriots and QB Tom Brady, who was named to the NFL’s 100 Greatest Players over the weekend.

“Honestly, you kind of don’t really think of it like that when you’re in the locker room with him,” RB James White said. “Obviously, you know how great of a player he is and how long he’s been doing it but once we’re done playing, you can sit back and be like, ‘man, I really played with arguably the greatest player, if not, quarterback of all time, so it’s awesome to compete with him, learn from him and be his teammate.”

